Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:56 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Employment opportunities for sex worker and transgender

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

Dear Sir
Many people have lost their jobs due to Corona epidemic. Sex workers have also faced the same reality. Therefore, they are adopting new techniques of the same work. The government should immediately provide employment opportunities to those who are dreaming of a new way out of the sex trade.

At other times it was not so easy to come out of the situation. So Corona may have been a blessing for them according to a daily. With the help of the police, some sex workers have left the sex village and started working as garment workers. According to a survey conducted in 2015 by the Ministry of Health under the National AIDS and STD Program, the number of female sex workers in the country is 1 lakh 2 thousand 260. In addition, there are numerous male and transgender sex workers. The number of sex workers in the sex villages of the country is about four thousand. And the rest are outside sex workers. On the other hand, transgender people rarely get employment opportunities in different jobs.

Therefore, the government should immediately provide incentives for sex workers and transgender people. Besides those who are dreaming of a new way out of the sex profession, should be given employment opportunities.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



