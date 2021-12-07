Plan to build world’s longest marine  drive on cards

It is heartening to note that the government is planning to build the country's largest ever marine driveway stretching from Jorarganj of Mirsarai to Teknaf. The feasibility study of the project is about to finish soon. An Australian firm SMET has been conducting the study. It is likely to be completed next month. Initially the marine drive will have four lanes. Later on it will be upgraded to six lanes.



However, the length of the proposed marine drive will be around 250 kilometres. Construction works of 80 km long marine drive from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf have already been completed. The rest 170 km long marine drive from Jorarganj to Cox's Bazar will now be constructed. Following the completion of the project, distance from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar will be reduced to about 50 kilometres. Now it takes around 3-4 hours to travel from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by road. When the entire length will be completed, travel time from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by road will come down to less than 3 hours.



The point, however, once the project is completed a large number of hotels, resorts, motels, restaurants, economic zones, exclusive tourist spots will be built from Mirsarai to Shahpari Island in Teknaf. Moreover, the project would unquestionably play a key role in job creation. Tourists and travellers from far across the world will come to see the vast expansive tourist spots and panoramic natural beauty of our greater Chittagong Division. Unquestionably, the tourism industry is likely to get a massive boost. In particular, the government must woo the private sector with lucrative investment incentive packages, so to invest and promote marine drive oriented tourism abroad.



The Marine Drive road will take our self-esteem and economy to a much better state. Nevertheless, huge ambitious projects often come with a series of challenges. In terms of undertaking and completing development projects in Bangladesh, all successive governments have found it near impossible to finish them on time and within the projected cost ceiling.



On one hand we congratulate the government for taking up the massive project, while on the other our expectation is that the government will turn the Marine Drive Road into a model project in all aspects. That said - almost all of our state-sponsored development projects have been riddled with delay, corruption, inefficiency and mismanagement. Now that the Marine Drive project's feasibility study is about to finish soon, it is essential for the government to ensure maximum accountability and transparency in implementing the project.