Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:44 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Banning outdoor New Year parties

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Dear Sir
Police in Dhaka have banned all kinds of outdoor events on the New Year's Eve. However, there are no bar on indoor parties, but parties on rooftops have been discouraged. In a press briefing on Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner said that any kind of programmes in open spaces are prohibited in the 24 hours to January 1 morning.

Citizens are urged to refrain from fireworks as it frightens the people and troubles patients and the elderly. Restaurants will have to secure the DMP's clearance to arrange events on the New Year's Eve. No one will be allowed to enter Dhaka University campus after 8pm, except the students, teachers, officers and the staffs. The Hatirjheel area will remain sealed off to prevent any gatherings on the Hatirjheel roads after 8pm. The Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara area will be off limit to the people. However, residents will be allowed to enter or exit upon identification. Previously we saw several mishaps at public spot on this day. Therefore, government authorities have taken decision to prevent such unexpected occurrences.

We hope that people will comply with the authority's decision, so that no miscreant can have any opportunities.
Alif Khan
Over email



