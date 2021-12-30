Int’l cooperation with BRI

Dear Sir

The?Advisory Council members spoke highly of President Xi Jinping's important speech at the third symposium on the development of the Belt and Road Initiative. The Global Development Initiative and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)?proposed by President Xi Jinping are conducive to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The two initiatives complement and reinforce each other and contribute to the common development of the world.



The meeting held that since its inception eight years ago, the BRI has yielded tangible results, boosting global poverty reduction, trade and economic growth. It has become an important international public good and a platform for global economic cooperation guided by an overall vision and featuring cooperation mechanisms and practical projects, and embraces more promising prospects. The BRI has enhanced mutual trust and cooperation among countries, demonstrating China's vision of promoting global connectivity, addressing common challenges faced by the international community and building a community with a shared future for mankind.



A series of policy recommendations on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation were put forward in the report, including implementing high-quality projects, improving Belt and Road cooperation partners network, fostering an open world economy, building green and digital Silk Road, and conducting international cooperation on vaccines, etc. We hope that Bangladesh will be able to utilise the opportunities created by the BRI.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID