Iran Nuclear Talks Resume

Tehran ‘determined’ to salvage deal

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

VIENNA, Nov 27: International talks on Iran's nuclear programme restarted on Monday after a five-month hiatus with Tehran saying it is "determined" to reach a deal but analysts predicting major obstacles to any speedy resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran paused the negotiations in June after the election of an ultraconservative new president, Ebrahim Raisi. Diplomats at the time had said they were "close" to an agreement. Iran ignored appeals from Western countries to restart the talks for several months, all the while strengthening the capabilities of its nuclear programme. In August, Raisi said Iran was again open to talks.
The talks started in the Palais Coburg hotel where the 2015 agreement was clinched. Along with Iran, diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia will attend. The United States took part in the talks indirectly.
The Iranian foreign ministry said its delegation was in Vienna "with a firm determination to reach an agreement and is looking forward to fruitful talks". "If the other side shows the same willingness, we will be on the right track to reach an agreement," said ministry spokesman Said.     -AFP


