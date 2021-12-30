Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Indonesia to bring stranded Rohingya refugees

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

BIREUN, Dec 29: Indonesia on Wednesday said it will let dozens of Rohingya refugees come ashore after protests from locals and the international community over its plan to push them into Malaysian waters.
At least 100 mostly women and children aboard a stricken wooden vessel off Aceh province were denied refuge in Indonesia, where authorities on Tuesday said they planned to push them into the neighbouring Southeast Asian country after fixing their boat.
After a day-long meeting on Wednesday between officials in the coastal town of Bireun, Jakarta backtracked and said the refugees' boat would be towed to shore on humanitarian grounds.
"The decision was taken after considering the emergency condition of the refugees on that boat," said Armed Wijaya, head of the national taskforce on refugees. The Rohingya boat is now about 50 miles (80 kilometres) from Bireun and would be pulled ashore, he said without elaborating on the timing.     -AFP
"As it is now in the middle of the pandemic, all refugees will undergo medical screening," he said, adding that the taskforce will coordinate with related stakeholders to provide shelter and logistics for the refugees.
Indonesian authorities first spotted the wooden boat two days ago, stranded about 70 nautical miles off the Indonesian coast, according to a local navy commander. Local fishermen had alerted them on December 25, one of them said.
On Tuesday, Amnesty International and the UNHCR called on the government to let the stranded group of Rohingya refugees land.
The earlier plan by authorities in Aceh to send the refugees into Malaysia also angered locals in Bireun, where a group of fishermen on Wednesday organised a protest demanding authorities to instead allow the Rohingya to disembark.
"We saw videos of their condition on social media. They need water and food. They must be treated with kindness as human beings," Bireun resident Wahyudi told AFP by telephone.
"We, Acehnese, used to have the same experience with the Rohingya. We were in a prolonged conflict. We fled crossing the sea and were helped by people from various countries such as Malaysia, Australia."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US keeps carrier in Med amid Russia tensions
Indonesia to bring stranded Rohingya refugees
India fears new wave as Omicron cases spread
US sees possible progress in Iran nuclear talks
A pedestrian walks past a New Year's decoration in front of the Kropotkinskaya metro station
Abbas visits Israel’s Gantz in rare trip
HK media outlet closes after police raid, arrests
Egypt digitally ‘unwraps’ mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I


Latest News
Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
Criticism forces to shut exclusive zone for women, children at beach
Newcastle's trip to Everton postponed after Covid outbreak
Gritty S Africa stay in the fight against India
Erdogan may cash in on economy steps with early election
Real Madrid quartet test positive for Covid-19
Britney Spears not ready to return to music business
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Most Read News
Five dead, two wounded in US shooting: police
Hong Kong police raid online news outlet, arrest 6
US sounds caution against optimism by Iran, Russia over nuclear talks
WHO: Omicron risk remains 'very high'
Omicron: Country reports 3 more cases
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni with Ananya Shirsha Dash Award 2020
2 more Omicron cases detected  
Guests and speakers at a memorial meeting on Senior Journalist Reazuddin Ahmed
Gaza border violence erupts after Palestinian president visits Israel
Palestinians are blocked by Israeli security forces
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft