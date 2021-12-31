EU backs arms embargo after Myanmar massacre

BRUSSELS, Dec 30: The European Union called Thursday for an international arms embargo on Myanmar's junta and for toughening its own sanctions following last week's massacre of more than 30 people.

The killings took place on Christmas Eve in eastern Kayah state, where pro-democracy rebels have been fighting the military, which took over the government from the democratically elected administration in February. The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said "the appalling act of violence perpetrated by the military regime" on civilians and humanitarian workers underlined the "urgent need" to hold the junta accountable.

"In view of the escalating violence in Myanmar, increased international preventive action is required, including an arms embargo," Borrell said in a statement. "The EU also stands ready to impose further sanctions against the military regime," he added.

His call for an international arms embargo echoed one Tuesday from the United States.

Western nations have long restricted weapons to Myanmar's military, which even during the pre-coup democratic transition faced allegations of crimes against humanity for a bloody campaign against the Rohingya minority. -AFP





