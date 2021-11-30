Video
Tuesday, 30 November, 2021
Foreign News

WHO says ‘never again’

Nations weigh pandemic treaty

Published : Tuesday, 30 November, 2021

GENEVA, Nov 27: The world must study the wreckage of Covid-19 and say "never again" by striking a pandemic preparedness treaty, the WHO said Monday as countries gathered to build a new accord.
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said another disastrous pandemic was bound to happen again unless countries showed the resolve to strengthen global defences.
Nations are meeting in Geneva from Monday to Wednesday to discuss an international agreement setting out how to handle the next pandemic -- which experts fear is only a matter of time.
The gathering comes with the planet still besieged by Covid-19, nearly two years on from the first recorded cases, and now shaken by Omicron, the new Covid variant of concern.
WHO member states reached a consensus Sunday on kick-starting the process towards a pandemic treaty.
Countries agreed to set up an intergovernmental body charged with drafting and negotiating a WHO accord on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
Sunday's draft decision, secured after countries agreed to compromise, should be formalised during the meeting.    -AFP


