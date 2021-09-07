Video
Tuesday, 7 September, 2021
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Why un-listed news portal, IP TVs should not be banned?

Published : Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

Dear Sir
Fake news and unverified news sources have become an issue of concern. Being aware of the issue, the High Court (HC) has issued a rule asking why unregistered news portals, IP televisions, news-related Facebook pages should not be shut down. Earlier, there was warning that legal action would be taken from 1 October against Internet Protocol (IP) television 'channels' who are operating without adhering to regulations.

According to Bangladesh Cable Television Network Act 2006, foreign channels that showcase advertisements are not allowed to broadcast in Bangladesh. Some IP TV channels are spreading rumours and presenting fake news and channels have opened offices and appointed district correspondents without even getting government approval. Hopefully, already the information ministry is on its way to completing the review and scrutiny of more than 500 registration applications submitted by prospective IP television channels.   In order to broadcast foreign channels, without harming the domestic television industry, the content must be 'clean feed' and advertisement free.

Despite the prevailing legal provision in this regard, foreign channels in Bangladesh are broadcasting advertisements and other promotional programs without permission. We congratulate the HC decision and also hope that the related laws are properly implemented.
Alif Khan
Over email



