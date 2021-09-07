Edible oil turning inedible

At times, it appears we are living in a country of organized chaos and anarchy. In particular, when it comes to fixing and regulating prices of kitchen essentials, and especially edible oil in recent times, people's collective vulnerability is easily felt and seen.



It may sound ridiculous, but edible oil price in the country has increased by as much as 74 percent. The abnormal price hike took place in 4 phases in the last 8 months.



A review of local market price shows that market price of soybean oil, which was opened a year ago, was Tk 88 to Tk 93 for loose oil, Tk 105 for bottled soybean oil and palm super oil was Tk 80 per litre.



Last Sunday on September 5, the Commerce Ministry re-fixed bottled soybean oil of per litre at Tk145-153, whereas five-litre bottled soybean oil at Tk 690-728 withdrawing its June decision to cut by Tk 4 per litre.



Earlier on May 27, the ministry fixed bottled soybean oil of per litre at Tk145-153, whereas five-litre bottled soybean oil at Tk 690-728.



However, according to Commerce Ministry officials, edible oil importers and traders have suggested to the ministry to increase the price. The ministry played to their tune accordingly, agreed and gave approval to increase the price by considering edible oil price hike in the world market.



However, according to traders, soybean oil prices are currently the highest in nine years. Bangladesh currently requires 2 million tonnes of edible oil annually and the demand is likely to increase with a growing population.



Reportedly, the lion's share of edible oil is met through imports from Brazil and Argentina where production has declined due to the pandemic. That said - why had our traders, importers and in particular, the Commerce Ministry failed to source the kitchen essential from alternative countries? Has the frequent and disproportionate price hike taken place in any of our neighbouring countries? While the global supply chain is getting back to normal what could possibly be the main reason behind the latest price hike? Why the government authorities concerned have repeatedly failed in stockpiling the kitchen essential to stabilise the price similar to other countries?



Blaming it all on the pandemic must stop.



The point, however, our kitchen markets have manifestly gone into the hands of dubious syndicates consisting of traders, importers and sellers. Unless the government brings them under the scanner and regulate kitchen essential prices according to a fair and disciplined mechanism - millions of countrywide consumers would continue falling prey to abnormal price hike - with or without a pandemic. What has happened with onion prices in the recent past and in the pre- pandemic times is a pointer to that fact.