Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Op-Ed

The role of NGO-MFIs during C-19 pandemic in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Matiur Rahman & Shishir Reza

The Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) started their operation in Bangladesh around fifty years ago, following its independence. Bangladesh is now also well known in the world for its NGO activities. At the very outset NGOs started their work by providing relief to the war affected people by helping them to rebuild their livelihood.

NGOs in Bangladesh have passed away a long time within the last few decades with all its good activities. They reached in the remotest area's poor people, mobilized them to form into groups for making them aware about health, reproductive health, education, running schools, providing small loans to start their income generating activities (IGAs), etc. The contribution of NGOs to improve social indicators, health indicators and economic condition of Bangladesh is praiseworthy.

At present NGOs are engaged in various social development works. Some of them have been operating microfinance programs for many years--those are known as Non-Government Organization-Microfinance Institute (NGO-MFIs). They are regulating through Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA). Until December 2020 there was 746 MRA licensed NGO-MFIs in Bangladesh. Considering the volume of money and beneficiaries (members) some of them are large, medium and small. A large portion of them are small NGO-MFIs.

The NGO-MFIs operate their microfinance programs and other services among the rural and urban poor people who are financially excluded. Most of the beneficiaries of NGO-MFIs are poor women, men, rural producers, small businessmen, petty traders, street vendors, rickshaw-van puller, grocery shop owner, etc. Many of them depend on microfinance as their source of finance to invest in their income generating activities (IGAs), small businesses and to cover personal expenses. They do not get any financial support from the formal banking channel or financial institutions. The NGO-MFIs is their only source of getting financial support. Most of them work at non-formal sector which constitute 80 per cent of the labour force of Bangladesh. It is also called that microfinance is the "life Blood" of rural economy in Bangladesh.

A rapid survey (interview) was conducted over phone with the concerned persons of some selected small NGO-MFIs in different parts of Bangladesh to know their role and activities during this Covid-19 pandemic situation. It has been found that the surveyed small NGO-MFIs are trying to protect  their most vulnerable members/ borrowers from hunger by providing one time food packages including rice, potato, salt, soya bean oil, onion, pulse, etc. They provided it to their most vulnerable members/ beneficiaries during last year (2020) lockdown period.

They also provided them soap, hand sanitizer, masks to protect their members/borrowers from the coronavirus. Moreover, they are making them aware up on how to save themselves, their family members and the community people by maintaining social distance and practicing hygienic behavior.

They have stopped collection of loan installment following the instruction of MRA. The borrowers can payback their installment according their convenient time. As a result the service charge income has reduced and the small NGO-MFIs are facing challenges to maintain their operating cost.

The surveyed small NGO-MFIs have also provided facemask, hand gloves and hand sanitizer to protect their staffs (Credit officer, Credit Supervisor, Other office staff) from the corona virus as they are the frontline activists. These staff works tirelessly from morning to dusk among the poor women and men beneficiaries at rural and urban areas. Usually, they have to do their duty in a crowded place so they are at risk of affecting by the corona virus.

The survey also informed that like small NGO-MFIs, medium and large scales NGO-MFIs are also playing a significant role during this pandemic situation. They are protecting their members/borrowers by supporting them through financially and by sharing reliable, life-saving information. They are also protecting their front line workers first by providing protective equipment such as masks and gloves. They have taken a number of preventive steps across the organization, prioritizing the health and well-being of their staffs and beneficiaries.

The NGO-MFIs were stopped loan classifications as per the directions issued by the MRA. This meant that default borrowers will not be classified as a defaulter and their borrower status will not be changed. They can pay their loan installments according to their suitability and no restrictions on disbursing new loans. They have also stopped savings collection from the members/ borrowers. However, the members/ borrowers can withdraw their savings to meet their household necessity during this pandemic.

However, the authority concerned of small NGO-MFIs has also mentioned that during Covid-19 pandemic organization's net surplus income from microfinance program has decreased remarkably. As a result they are suffering to maintain their day to day activities including providing staff salary.

Although Bangladesh Bank has allocated a stimulus package for the NGO-MFIs but all the small NGO-MFIs could not avail this package. Moreover, during the present lockdown period they again are facing a challenge to sustain. So, they need all out support necessary for successfully meeting the challenges of this pandemic.

Despite these all sorts of challenges the NGO-MFIs stood beside millions of poor people in Bangladesh during this pandemic. They are safeguarding their poor beneficiaries by financially, providing them food and hygiene support and making them aware about life threatening Covid-19. Thousands of workers of this sector are working by taking their life risks. A considerable number of them have already affected by corona virus and few of them died.  

It is true that government alone cannot do everything. Thus, like NGO-MFIs and other organizations should come forward to save the life and livelihood of millions of the poor people during this pandemic period.
Dr Matiur Rahman, Research Consultant, Human Development Research Centre (HDRC). Shishir Reza, Associate Member, Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alternative source of C-19 vaccine
Unreasonable laws blocking path to US-Palestinian rapprochement
A critical look on immunization
Propaganda: An operative weapon for exploitation
The role of NGO-MFIs during C-19 pandemic in Bangladesh
Covid, Hefazat and assorted issues
Ensure oxygen supply to fight C-19
Developing a green habit with responsible consumption


Latest News
Brahmanbaria SB ASP Alauddin transferred
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft