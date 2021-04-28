

Covid, Hefazat and assorted issues



On the first day of reopening, malls and shops were allowed to sell items from 10am to 5pm, but from the second day, shopping malls and roadside shops were permitted to stay open till 9pm with instructions to strictly maintain health guidelines and social distancing among the shoppers. But in fact the shoppers as well as the shopkeepers are not in a position to maintain social distancing due to rush of shoppers as the Eid festival is approaching fast.



On Monday the government has extended the slackened lockdown for another seven-day spell till May 5, from tomorrow (Thursday) as the latest spell ends at midnight today (Wednesday). As the lockdown has been extended a fresh, allowing shopping malls to continue their business ahead of Eid festival, inter district bus operators demanded permission to carry passengers with pledges to maintain health guidelines. The demand is likely to be met as the government earlier said lockdown would be relaxed to help people go home during Eid festival.



However, arrival of people from India to Bangladesh through land routes has been suspended for 14 days effective from Monday April 26 as pandemic infection spiked to unmanageable level there in recent times. Air travel between the two countries was suspended earlier. But the movement of merchandise between the two will continue. India's number of cases surged by 349,691 in 24 hours on April 25, the 4th consecutive day of record peaks.



Thanks to the government that it has not stopped the transportation of merchandise across the border. Had the transportation of merchandise been suspended, traders in Bangladesh, most of whom have proved themselves unscrupulous, would have increased commodity prices, as most of which are imported from India.



It is interesting to note that in the Muslim majority Bangladesh, traders hike commodity prices without any logical grounds specially in Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, when demand for some kitchen items rise as most people consume many items in bigger volumes while breaking daylong fast and taking predawn meal ahead of the day's fast.



However, in many Muslim countries traders voluntarily reduce commodity prices showing honour to the fasting month of Ramadan and the religion of Islam. The situation is reverse in Bangladesh where most of the wholesale traders or the retailers of commodities pretend as pious Muslims wearing Islamic garbs, with flowing beards and prayer beads in hands, realise much higher prices from the customers on fictitious grounds.



Actually Bangladesh government is in dilemma as it has to keep its economy running with simultaneously curbing spread of infection, which increased over the several weeks killing dozens of people and infecting several thousands daily across the country. The highest daily death toll was 112 people recorded on April 19, raising national concerns. Meanwhile the death toll remained alarmingly above 90 for last couple of weeks.



Throughout the lockdown period, export oriented industries, ports, limited numbers of bank branches, and some domestic flights were in operations to meet the requirement of emergency business travels. Some flights to some Middle East countries, China and England were in operations to carry stranded migrant workers to their workplaces and meet government to government requirements.



Amid the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic another threat looms on the country, as the government has crackdowned on the Hefazat-e-Islam for its deadly mayhem at different spots including, Dhaka, Narayanganj, Chattogram and Brahmanbaria resorted in late March last. The group has demanded release of a dozen of top leaders of the group including joint Secretary General, firebrand orator and motivator for violence Moulana Mominul Huq, otherwise it threatened countrywide unrest. However, despite the threat police continued to arrest violent activists of the group from different part of the country.



After interrogating some senior leaders of Hefazat, police told reporters in Dhaka on April 25, that they had a plan with the BNP and Jamaat to unseat the government mobilising hundreds and thousands of Madrasa students and general devout Muslims who think they will be blessed and rewarded by Allah if they abide the instructions of the religious leaders.



Despite growing worries people believe law enforcers have the manpower, courage and gears to neutralize the threat of the Islamist group as they did so successfully in the past. Many people say when law enforcers could successfully quashed the Islamist militants of Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), violent activities of Jamaat-e-Islami and their principal ally Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), tackling Hefazat is not challenge for them at all.



Though Hefazat, which runs thousands of orthodox Qawmi Madrasas across the country, is not an organised militant organisation like JMB, or a party like BNP or Jamaat, it has hundreds and thousands of supporters and activists in thousands of orthodox Islamic schools, seminaries and institutions. Concerns of the government is that if Hefazat can incite anti government feeling among the Madrasa students and bring them to the streets, it would pose a great threat to the government and the secular majority people of the country.



Leader of different political parties, included in Hefazat-e-Islam, have tried to materialise their party agenda under the banner of the Islamist group and hatched conspiracies to topple the government in 2013 and March this year, investigators have said on April 24. Terming Hefazat-e Islam an extremist and militant group, top 551 religious scholars of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat on the same day called upon the government to ban the Qawmi-madrasa based organisation. In a joint statement, Ahle Sunnat leaders said since its formation in 2010, Hefazat has been involved in violence.





Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat is also a large influential Muslim religious group which never opposes the government, but has some antagonism with Hefazat which in line with Saudi-based Salafis denounce visiting to or showing devotion to religious mentors (Pirs) during their lifetime and after their death.



Anyway, there are many challenges still ahead for Bangladesh as some fugitive and dismissed Army officials, failed individual politician or highly politicised and staunch anti-government migrant journalists operating outside the country are trying propagate misinformation against the incumbent government, country's politics, healthcare, etc through YouTube round the clock. They have been active since the incumbent government of Sheikh Hasina formed government for the second consecutive and the third time in 2014.



They are relentlessly trying to incite political mayhem, unrest in defence forces and law enforcing agencies through misinformation and remour-based news. However, millions of viewers perhaps watch their video feeds regularly in Bangladesh as a piece of entertainment. Because no repercussions on their rendering was ever reported in the country.



However, all different adversaries are trying in multiple ways to trigger political commotions in the country with variable issues, but due to support of the people, and surveillance of the law enforcers the incumbent government stays unscathed.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer







