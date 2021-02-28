Nigeria 2nd kidnap group freed

LAGOS, Feb 27: Kidnappers have freed 42 people, including 27 children, snatched from a school in central Nigeria 10 days ago, officials said Saturday, a day after gunmen abducted more than 300 schoolgirls in the northwest.

"The abducted students, staff and relatives of Government Science College Kagara have regained their freedom and have been received by the Niger state government," Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello said on Twitter.

In mid-February, gunmen in military uniforms raided the college, killing one student and taking 42 others. They included 27 schoolboys, three teachers and other relatives of school staff, officials said. -AFP





