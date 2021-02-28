Video
Sunday, 28 February, 2021
Foreign News

25 dead at Haiti prison breakout

Published : Sunday, 28 February, 2021

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Feb 27: More than 200 prisoners were on the run in Haiti on Friday, a day after they escaped from jail in a violent breakout that left 25 people dead including the prison director, officials said.
About 400 inmates fled on Thursday, with AFP photographs showing at least three dead bodies lying outside the prison and some captured prisoners under armed guard in the back of a truck.
About 200 prisoners were still at large, but "the police are working hard to get them back. Some are in handcuffs, they will not be able to go far," Exantus said.
One of the prisoners who died was gang leader Arnel Joseph, who was gunned down on Friday at a police check 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of the prison.    -AFP


