Redefinition of ‘woman’ in Oxford Dictionary

Dear Sir



The word 'woman' had been represented with inferior, discriminatory, derogatory and offensive remarks in the dictionary earlier. Recently, a massive criticism has been spiked by the women activists in the western country for the dictionary's inclusion of an array of prejudicial and spicy remarks among its list of synonyms for women. As a result, the definition of the word 'woman' has finally been updated in the Oxford Dictionary.



As some of the terms listed as synonyms for the word 'woman' go controversial, The Oxford University Press has carried out an extensive review of those entries for 'woman' and many other related terms that relate to sexual attractiveness and allegations of sexual indications. The authorities concerned have annexed the latest edition which acknowledges that 'a woman can be a person's wife, girlfriend or female lover rather than being only a man's sex partner.'



The inclusion of gender-neutral terminology and the latest edition placed in the lexicon will provide an accurate representation of language sense regarding women and their dignity. A world full of dignity for women must be ensured by all. I, personally, welcome the approach executed in the Dictionary.



Wares Ali Khan

Sadar, Narsingdi