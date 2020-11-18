Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail       
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Redefinition of ‘woman’ in Oxford Dictionary

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Dear Sir
 
The word 'woman' had been represented with inferior, discriminatory, derogatory and offensive remarks in the dictionary earlier. Recently, a massive criticism has been spiked by the women activists in the western country for the dictionary's inclusion of an array of prejudicial and spicy remarks among its list of synonyms for women. As a result, the definition of the word 'woman' has finally been updated in the Oxford Dictionary.

As some of the terms listed as synonyms for the word 'woman' go controversial, The Oxford University Press has carried out an extensive review of those entries for 'woman' and many other related terms that relate to sexual attractiveness and allegations of sexual indications. The authorities concerned have annexed the latest edition which acknowledges that 'a woman can be a person's wife, girlfriend or female lover rather than being only a man's sex partner.'
 
The inclusion of gender-neutral terminology and the latest edition placed in the lexicon will provide an accurate representation of language sense regarding women and their dignity. A world full of dignity for women must be ensured by all. I, personally, welcome the approach executed in the Dictionary.

Wares Ali Khan
Sadar, Narsingdi



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Redefinition of ‘woman’ in Oxford Dictionary
Tourism in Malaysia: Inspiring emulation for BD
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Cold War diplomacy and emergence of Bangladesh
What does Biden’s win mean for Afghanistan?
Violence and politics in Bangladesh
Education for the third-gender community
UAE and Israeli settlers find common ground in Jerusalem


Latest News
Minor girl dies from ‘wrong treatment’ in Netrakona
India pins hopes on locally-tested COVID-19 vaccines
25 DU teachers, other employees contract COVID-19
Stolen minor girl found dead in Bagerhat pond
China to push trade agenda at APEC summit as US retreats
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
Saudi to host online G20 summit amid pandemic, recession
Bangladesh provides PPE to Nigeria marking Mujib Borsho
Nadal vows to keep fighting after Thiem loss at ATP Finals
Most Read News
Fire at Sylhet's Kumargaon Power Station; Electricity supply suspended
Man held for threatening Shakib Al Hasan
Noted actor Farooque tests positive for COVID-19
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Hasina’s aunt Sheikh Razia passes away
Formal work of Matarbari Deep Sea Port begins
Govt hospital registar remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Buses torched: Vandalism during covid-19 will haunt the citizens
Country see sudden spike in COVID deaths
Rape verdict in 3 work days, Madrasa super gets life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft