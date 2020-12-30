Shariatpur, A name of negligence

Dear Sir

Shariatpur is one of the most underprivileged and underdeveloped districts in Bangladesh. The economic and social state of the district is not only backward but also discursive. The whole country is marching in the highways of development. The government is leaving no stone unturned to make things happen with a view to creating Digital Bangladesh. On the contrary, Shariatpur, being neglected, is lagging behind on the whole.



The literacy rate of Shariatpur is very shabby. According to Banglapedia, 38.95% are literate where it's 73.91% across the country. There is no leading educational institution which has famed for all over the country.



You can't find any well planned infrastructure, nor even any highways, roads, bridges which fulfil the requirements of sustainable development. Very few roads of Shariatpur are capable of being used. The govt. is working on curtaining the differences between city and rural. Shariatpur is only 60 KM away from Dhaka which means government's decentralisation plan can easily be implemented by adorning Shariatpur.



Government should come forward with all the modern facilities i.e. building highways, connecting to the railways, developing infrastructure and creating alternative industry parks to bring down the stress on Dhaka.

Rasel Rana

Jahangirnagar University