

Tourism in Malaysia: Inspiring emulation for BD



Malaysia is located at the centre-point of South-East Asia comprising a federation of 13 states and three federal administrative territories. Tourism had always been regarded as the largest service-oriented industry in Malaysia contributing at least 10 percent of the national GDP; and, it provides employment to millions people. As part of requirement, it obviously becomes essential to build up infrastructural development, new accommodations and also making improvements of the hotels and catering services which they did extensively in the past many years. Side by side, it also facilitated transport and communications for the visitors who find a fine atmosphere making it more comfortable and enjoyable from eco-environmental perspective.



The overall physical development with infrastructural improvements of the roads and highways thus allow the visitors with an easy access to their desired destinations with better expectations. And such development eventually benefits the local inhabitants who have been living in those areas permanently. From anthropological point of view, it is also useful to preserve the architectural heritages; and accordingly, they reconstructed fruitful architectural renovation of the buildings and monuments of the historically significant places. From that perspective, if we consider tourism positively, it can be said that it is a good source of income; creating job opportunities for a huge number of floating population of Malaysia. Alongside of this, there occurs a kind of business investment by opening many markets, shopping-town, hotels and restaurants relating to tourism.



Based on such worldview and conceptualization, we go further identifying a few important issues on Malaysian tourism. From economic point of view, Malaysia has been regarded as an emerging nation having all potentials to increase their annual GDP showing a considerable improvement every year. Until now, there has not been any sort of demographic pressure, nor does it have any shortage of land resources. Upholding its carrying capacity, Malaysia also did not allow the ruthless destruction of its natural resources abruptly in the name of tourism. As a matter of fact, tourists from abroad often come to this land being attracted to the natural beauty of this country. For that reason, the Government has recently started emphasizing more on ecotourism to make it economically sustainable. Eventually, it allows the nation protecting their environment and ecology. Since Malaysia occupies a huge amount of land with a lesser number of population, its carrying capacity until now is well protected.



Due to rapid economic development and infrastructural improvement of the Southeast Asian region, a huge amount of tourism market has similarly expanded in this region especially centering Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and a few more other countries of this region. Tourism in Thailand and Singapore has become quite attractive as people from western world feel comfortable in adjusting to these regions due to easy interaction with the people having socio-cultural cordiality. Although from religious and cultural point of view, the situation of Malaysia is little different from their neighbouring countries, yet they never show their fanaticism in regard to Islamic culture which is very much appreciated by the Westerners. Thailand and Singapore have been able to preserve their older heritage and architectural monuments of the historic city centres; Malaysia however, is not lagging behind. But one may suggest that Malaysia should further emphasize on the same strategy of preserving their past cultural heritages which show their tolerance of moderate Islam as symbolized in the country most gloriously.



While reflecting on social aspects of Malaysian tourism at the very onset, we must agree that Malaysian people are very much modest, good-natured and harmless having less vindictive attitude. They are quite tolerant to other cultures and also at the same time, preserve religious and ethnic harmony. Although the Malaysians maintain their Islamic cultures with fullest respect, yet they do not show any disrespect to Western cultures as well. If someone moves around the city centers of Malaysian towns and urban areas, it becomes quite difficult for him to distinguish them from those of the Western cities.



Malaysia has enormous delicious food with local delicacies having nutritional components preserved very scientifically. But side by side having such local delicacies, all other Western cuisine and beverages are also made available for the tourists and visitors. Kuala Lumpur, Penang and many other cities in Malaysia have accommodated all Western, Asian and Japanese shops and restaurants maintaining their original standards and qualities which in fact, attract many visitors. Cost of living in Malaysian cities is far cheaper than Dhaka; and their economic policies even allow the low cost survival very comfortably and in a very decent way.



As far as I know, Malaysia does not have any environmental pollution; people have high esteem for personal hygiene. During my twelve years' of stay in Malaysia, I did never find a single person spitting on the street or piling up garbage anywhere and everywhere. Conventionally, people are extremely conscious about littering. Proper hygiene is maintained in the restaurants; nobody is allowed to sell any unsold or rotten food in the restaurants as it is monitored very strictly. This attitude of cleanliness of the Malaysians has recently allowed them to overcome the severe calamity of coronavirus pandemic very efficiently as compared to many other Asian countries. Although 80% of tourism industries throughout the world are now facing tremendous challenges at this pandemic situation; Malaysia hopefully will be able to regain their popularity as they have such potentials to attract the outsiders.



While the major activities of tourism are based on international visitors coming to any country, the main components of tourists' expenditure and economic interaction have great influence on its economy. It benefits the local people from commercial perspective and also at the same time, it increases its GDP contribution for nation's economic welfare. In Bangladesh, we may also emulate many of such strategies adopted by Malaysia specially focusing on cleanliness and hygiene awareness for having profound attraction of the tourists.

The writer is a former Vice Chancellor of a public university in Bangladesh; now, teaches Anthropology at Jagannath University









