Thursday, 31 December, 2020, 6:01 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Kudos Shakib Al Hasan

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Dear Sir
Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named in the ICC Men's ODI team of the decade. Really it is a matter of pride. Shakib, who completed a one-year suspension from all sorts of cricket on October 30 for his failure to report corrupt approaches, is the only Bangladeshi cricketer to get included in the team announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shakib is a Bangladeshi international cricketer who was ICC's number one all rounder in all three formats of the game in 2016. He was ranked as the 2nd most valuable player of the century according to Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. He was also ranked as one of the world's most famous athletes by ESPN World Fame 100 in 2019. His aggressive left-handed batting style in the middle order, controlled slow left-arm orthodox bowling, and athletic fielding has helped him win trophies in top leagues across the world.

In 2019 Cricket World Cup, Shakib became quickest all-rounder, in terms of innings, to achieve the double of 6,000 runs and 250 wickets in ODIs and overall fourth cricketer to achieve the double. We wish best of his luck, life and cheerful cricket career in the days to come.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



