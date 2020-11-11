

Trump’s failure is the pillar of Biden’s success



Trump's ineptitude was exposed. US citizens were completely helpless during the pandemic. A simple example is: protective medical equipment made by US manufacturer and bound for Germany was allegedly intercepted in Thailand and diverted the consignment to the US, leading a senior German official to accuse Washington of "modern piracy" during COVID-19 pandemic and the same mishap has been happened with Canada.



What Trump would like to say frequently that he created America more great but most of his decision regarding COVID-19 handling made him very controversial, his leadership role doubt the US voters and this vacuum grabbed by Joe Biden. He made a strong promise and commitment to tackle the chaos pandemic issue, address a good plan.



It is to be mentioned here that after the 2008-09 financial crisis, both the Bush and Obama administrations recognized the need for American leadership role on the world stage. When Ebola ravaged West Africa in September 2014, President Barack Obama in the United Nations implored the leaders of the world to do more. Though Ebola never posed a significant threat to the US domestically, but Obama presented it as a problem the globe had to face together and proved his leadership role to global market.



After electing the US President, Donald Trump has taken so many controversial decisions one after another. One of the most controversial decision was to impose restrictions on citizens of seven Muslims countries entering USA. Moreover, he also took more controversial decision on immigration issue. As a result, the US immigrants were so many furious to him that they have never forgotten the issue and looking for a good chance and lastly have no other alternative to support Joe Biden. As a result, Joe Biden bagged the highest number of voters in US history and elected US President as an oldest septuagenarian. Joe Biden firmly promised the voters that his first and foremost task in White House would be to withdraw the restrictions.



Donald Trump, in last election pledged to make a wall on USA and Mexico border to tackle the illegal immigrants. But due to strong protest from the Congress lawmakers, even of his Republican party, he could not construct the wall.



His another controversial decision was the unilateral withdrawal of USA from six nations nuclear agreement with Iran which sparked out many of its allies. And, whimsically, USA violated the international pact. He also made pressure on some of US allies not to run any business with Iran. Joe Biden has promised to revive the six nations' nuclear pact with Iran and put extra pressure through a diplomatic way.



During Trump's rule, the USA had officially skipped off the Paris climate agreement, striking a serious blow to the global pact that seeks to limit global warming. The US was the first country to pull out of the accord with effect from 2016 which was a top policy priority for the Obama administration. The move to exit causes condemnation globally from climate advocates. USA formally notified the UN of its intention to withdraw and announced that the US would exit the accord as it would hurt the US economy. Joe Biden declared to come back at the Paris climate protocol.



Donald Trump was about to be impeached for abuse of power in Ukraine issue. Lastly he escaped due to his own Republican party's majority support but it was moral failure of his tenure and Joe Biden has bagged the benefit of Trump's awkward handling.



No doubt, Donald Trump was a raw-handed businessman cum politician who elected through a controversial election and it has to be believed that he had a little know-how about US foreign policy and the rest of the world. He was such a president who couldn't believe anyone as a friend for long time, changed his own decision whimsically! Several high-ups left the White House for his headstrong decisions and each of the issues made him weak. His daughter-in-law was his adviser and his daughter was a high profile influential White House executive-which is an example of shameless nepotism in his administration.



Donald Trump's some other controversial decisions were to shift the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, divided the US citizens, insisting on racism that abolished long time ago in USA, cancellation of most popular Obama Healthcare service, strong trade war with China and European Union, withdrawal of US membership from UNESCO, World Health Organisation (WHO) and UN Human Rights Council, decision of US immigrants children separate from their guardian and so on. Most of his Twitter message seemed to be raw handed and controversial headstrong remarks.



No doubt, Trump was utterly stubborn; most of his decision was very inept. His stubbornness raises some serious loophole regarding the foreign policy of USA. Several women oppression allegations had been raised against Trump, it had an allegation to evade tax as per US law. Because of all the controversies, finally, Trump's personal image and transparency record was horrible to the US citizens.



Every failure of Donald Trump provided Joe Biden a good chance to win the US election. Joe Biden said after his election victory that he was elected not a president of democrats, he is a president of all Americans who voted him or not. Now time to wait and see what Joe Biden has to unify the nation and to restore real the decency he promised.

The writer is a banker and

freelance contributor





















