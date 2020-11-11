

The day should not embellish falsehoods



Sometimes, they went to their deaths questioning why they were doing so without ever finding a plausible answer. Giving life for the country sounds glamorous but laying down the lives for a country which is pursuing a morally ambiguous cause is hardly something to feel proud of.



Anyway, with all deference to those who were killed in battle, not only in the two world wars but also in other conflicts, it needs to be said that former colonial powers should use the Remembrance Day to portray the truth about imperial times, admit to the colonial period oppression and then, use the solemnity of the occasion to denounce profound divisions lurking within their social fabric.



This year, the Remembrance Day becomes even more poignant because just a few months ago, both the USA and UK were rocked by anti-racism uprisings. Statues which people felt represented the worst aspect of imperial times were defaced or pulled down with the rather inglorious chapter of colonial periods coming into focus.



Celebrate peace but admit the war mongering: All over the world and also in Bangladesh the day is marked with prayers for peace and salvation of those who died in conflict. But at the same time, there needs to be an in depth analysis as to the justification of the wars that killed so many with a look into how, despite our repeated commitment to peace, major nations invaded other countries not too long ago.



I am talking about Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan. The irony is that while the free world has always been very active in observing Remembrance Day, upholding the desire to ensure peace, in reality, both the USA and UK have stormed into battle without having substantive evidence to justify military action.



Today, we are seeing a polarized world over freedom of speech with France experiencing a stark social division over what can and cannot be said. This argument of free speech has the shadow of radical Islam hanging over it and while extremism must be renounced without hesitation, the root to the militancy problem is astutely avoided by the West. If Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan had not been invaded, there would not be any ISIS in the world or the threat of militancy.

As for Afghanistan, the West had been wrangling over it for over a century since the Great Game began in the late 19th century with Russian and Britain locking horns over the rugged country. Then came the Cold War period with Afghanistan again becoming a pawn in the fight between the USA and the former USSR. To win a proxy war, weapons were showered over Afghanistan, making it a hot spot of unrest.



Both Iraq and Libya have been in ferment for quite some time and one does not have to be an expert on international relations to see why these nations, which once had a semblance of normality, have now descended into anarchy. Long before the Libya invasion began, specialists had presciently spoken about the possibility of a clan warfare breaking out if Gaddafi was overthrown.



That is exactly what has happened. The invasions triggered migration frenzy with countless dying on high seas during perilous journeys.



Vacuity of Remembrance Day rhetoric: Remembrance Day is high on platitudes, underlining harmony and social cohesion, though time has come to use the day to address social demons which are left over of the imperial past, nurtured diligently by years of carefully crafted falsehoods. The summer of 2020 will be remembered for two reasons: the Corona lockdown plus the vociferous campaign of the general people in both USA and UK in underlining ingrained social divisions.



The vigorous movement of the masses was to underline endemic racism which has become virtually unassailable because, governments, under convincing narratives of peace, projected through elaborate programmes, have expunged murky events of the colonial period. Disconcertingly, events like the Remembrance Day, are still used to airbrush post-colonial blunders. The hypocrisy is mind boggling: on one hand there's talk about working unitedly to avoid war, on the other, there's a tireless attempt to ignore the mistakes that have made the world a volatile place.



Flying WW2 fighters, showing WW1 documentaries about trench life actually take our attention away from the main issue. What is the message of Remembrance Day? Beyond the clichés, there is hardly anything tangible. We all like to wear a poppy on our shirt or blazer but do we actually know what we are commemorating? It's not just the death of millions, it's a call to eradicate everything that reeks of social division.



The soldiers who gave their lives on those bloody fields of Ypres or Verdun did what they were told to do: march to death to ensure supremacy of one colonial power over another! There weren't any right side in that conflict, if we think rationally. Yet, from a neutral perspective, those who died in war need to be remembered because otherwise, their sacrifices would have been for nothing.



Remembrance Day will become even more relevant when colonial powers start to use this occasion to acknowledge their crimes in occupied lands plus post-colonial era misguided moves that fed and continues to feed racism and radicalism. The laying of wreaths, playing the last post, standing with impassive faces and then delivering a touching tribute seem to have turned a little trite.



Make Remembrance Day an event to present an unembellished political history. Also, use this day to bring down the culture of hubris topped with hauteur. Perhaps, someone should talk to the French president and give him some politic advice.

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka















