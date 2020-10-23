Video
Letter To the Editor

Limit trans-fat in processed food

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Dear Sir
Eating trans-fat in processed food can cause different types of health diseases, such as high cholesterol level, diabetic, cancer etc. In addition, it has been researched that trans-fat foods in the diets is a key factor of coronary heart disease.

A report revealed by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that approximately six lac people across the globe die from coronary heart disease. As a part of global concern, WHO has strongly recommended for its 11 member countries to initiate trans-fat regulations, cooperate with policy assistance and formulate necessary law with a view to limiting trans-fat within maximum 2% in the industrially produced food items. Bangladesh is one of those WHO recommended countries.





Industrially produced food free from excess trans-fat should be ensured anyhow to extend healthy and better living. To address this substantial issue, I sincerely urge the concerned authority for taking necessary steps having no delay.

Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi



