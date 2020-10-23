

Organized chaos keep ruling our roads



Every day, people are dying in road accidents in different parts of the country. Our roads remain as chaotic as it was. Unlicensed drivers continue to drive public transport recklessly. Unfit vehicles continue to operate. Traffic rules are violated openly. Vehicles are seen illegally parked almost everywhere. Jay walking by unruly pedestrians has shot up than any time before. We see no end to this countrywide indiscipline.



A comprehensive legislation that meets international best practices is still missing. And all the hollow and lofty promises made by the minister concerned for the past three years, has only resulted in a prolonged organised chaos witnessed in our roads.



Getting into the details of the manmade chaos, road safety campaigners continued to press on the limitations of the 1983 ordinance -- for not covering many relevant issues and demanded increasing the punishment to at least 10 years -- for causing death to a person by rash driving.



In response, the government then prepared a draft of the Road Transport Act in early 2017. In March of that year, the cabinet approved in principle the proposed legislation. But it got shelved at the law ministry for more than a year for vetting amid opposition of transport owners and workers to some of its provisions.



In August 2018, the government was apparently forced to place the draft act before the cabinet following street agitations for road safety in the wake of the deaths of two college students in the capital on July 29.



The Road Transport and Bridges Minister at that time said the aim of the proposed law would be to bring discipline in the road transport sector while curbing road accidents.



However, the government did not make the law effective till November last year, on a plea that formulation of rules of the act has not been completed. The government in October last year announced to bring the law into force from November 1. But the rules could not be framed even today.











In the meantime, leaders of transport associations -- powerful due to their affiliation with different political organisations, including the ruling party -- started opposing various sections of the law immediately after enactment of the law. As luck would have it, the government bent down to amend some of the sections.



