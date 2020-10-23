Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 October, 2020, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Organized chaos keep ruling our roads

Published : Friday, 23 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Organized chaos keep ruling our roads

Organized chaos keep ruling our roads

Despite the Covid-19 triggered shutdown for two months, a total of 2,211 people were killed in 2,291 accidents till July this year. Last year 4,138 lives perished in 4,147 road accidents. However, the figures presented from police sources are significantly lower than that of road-safety organisations.

Every day, people are dying in road accidents in different parts of the country. Our roads remain as chaotic as it was. Unlicensed drivers continue to drive public transport recklessly. Unfit vehicles continue to operate. Traffic rules are violated openly. Vehicles are seen illegally parked almost everywhere. Jay walking by unruly pedestrians has shot up than any time before. We see no end to this countrywide indiscipline.

A comprehensive legislation that meets international best practices is still missing. And all the hollow and lofty promises made by the minister concerned for the past three years, has only resulted in a prolonged organised chaos witnessed in our roads.

Getting into the details of the manmade chaos, road safety campaigners continued to press on the limitations of the 1983 ordinance -- for not covering many relevant issues and demanded increasing the punishment to at least 10 years -- for causing death to a person by rash driving.

In response, the government then prepared a draft of the Road Transport Act in early 2017. In March of that year, the cabinet approved in principle the proposed legislation. But it got shelved at the law ministry for more than a year for vetting amid opposition of transport owners and workers to some of its provisions.

In August 2018, the government was apparently forced to place the draft act before the cabinet following street agitations for road safety in the wake of the deaths of two college students in the capital on July 29.

The Road Transport and Bridges Minister at that time said the aim of the proposed law would be to bring discipline in the road transport sector while curbing road accidents.

However, the government did not make the law effective till November last year, on a plea that formulation of rules of the act has not been completed. The government in October last year announced to bring the law into force from November 1. But the rules could not be framed even today.





In the meantime, leaders of transport associations -- powerful due to their affiliation with different political organisations, including the ruling party -- started opposing various sections of the law immediately after enactment of the law. As luck would have it, the government bent down to amend some of the sections.

To cut a long story short, our road transport and traffic management system has fallen into a manmade complex trap. Unless the PM's direct intervention, we cannot hope of any progress. We are worried.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Organized chaos keep ruling our roads
A long-lasting solution to Rohingya crisis, still a far cry
Why wearing facemasks have not become mandatory?
Unfair attack on peaceful anti-rape protesters
Buckle up to face the second wave of C-19 pandemic
Anticipating comprehensive US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations
Soaring prices of  daily essentials goes unchecked
Overhauling of text bookson the cards


Latest News
6-day holiday announced at Banglabanddha land port
US announces $200 million additional fund for Rohingyas
Durga Puja starts, Maha Saptami Friday
PM chairs meeting on agriculture production, stock
Virus surges in Europe
BCB President's Cup final rescheduled for Sunday
India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months
4 missing after boat sinks in Patuakhali
Man gets life term for killing ex-wife
Low over Bay of Bengal to bring more rains
Most Read News
Barrister Rafique-ul Haque put on life support
No security threat to Durga Puja: RAB DG
Nixon Chowdhury's bail also upheld by Chamber Judge Court
Miracle baby at last dies
'Bangladesh wants to reduce dependence on Indian onion'
Bangladesh reports 24 deaths from COVID-19
Stop arbitration over rape incidents: HC
War criminal Qaisar's death warrant reaches ICT
Norway keen to work with BD on climate front, ship recycling
Tribute to a creative genius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft