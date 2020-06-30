PM threatens govt resignation

KINSHASA, June 28: Democratic Republic of Congo's prime minister protested on Sunday over the brief arrest of the justice minister, saying the coalition government could resign over the issue and calling on the president to guarantee cabinet members' legal protections.

Justice Minister Celestin Tunda was detained by police on Saturday evening and released following several hours of questioning by prosecutors at the court of cassation, triggering a political storm within the ruling coalition.

"This serious and unprecedented incident is likely to weaken the stability and the harmonious functioning of institutions, and to cause the resignation of the government," Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga said in a statement. -REUTERS