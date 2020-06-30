Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:58 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Foreign News

Poles go to polls

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

WARSAW, June 28: The future of Poland's populist right-wing government hung in the balance on Sunday as Poles voted in round one of a tight presidential race that was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The frontrunner is incumbent Andrzej Duda, 48, who is seen as a key European ally by US President Donald Trump but whose policies have raised hackles in the European Union.
"This is a decisive time. A lot will really depend on this decision," anti-communist icon Lech Walesa said as he cast his vote in the northern port of Gdansk. Walesa, who was elected Poland's first democratic president after communism's demise three decades ago, has been a trenchant critic of the current government.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM threatens govt resignation
Poles go to polls
Tough choices for Hamas
China sent martial artists to India border before deadly clash: State media
US sanctions, coronavirus make Iran’s toughest year, Rouhani says
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Beijing ramps up corona testing capacity
Trump, Biden release campaign team diversity data


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft