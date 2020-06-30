Poles go to polls

WARSAW, June 28: The future of Poland's populist right-wing government hung in the balance on Sunday as Poles voted in round one of a tight presidential race that was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The frontrunner is incumbent Andrzej Duda, 48, who is seen as a key European ally by US President Donald Trump but whose policies have raised hackles in the European Union.

"This is a decisive time. A lot will really depend on this decision," anti-communist icon Lech Walesa said as he cast his vote in the northern port of Gdansk. Walesa, who was elected Poland's first democratic president after communism's demise three decades ago, has been a trenchant critic of the current government. -AFP





