UK gives first approval of AstraZeneca vaccine

LONDON, Dec 30: Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve AstraZeneca and Oxford University's low-cost Covid vaccine, raising hopes it will help tackle surging cases and ease pressure on creaking health services.

The independent Medicines and Healthcare products and Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the vaccine "met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness", and a roll-out was set for January 4.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent several days in intensive care with Covid earlier this year, called it "truly fantastic news" and "a triumph for British science".

Britain has already approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for general use, and some 800,000 people have received a first dose in the country's biggest ever vaccination drive.

But as daily Covid infection rates hit record highs, the government is pinning its hopes on the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, which is cheaper to produce, and easier to store and transport.

Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, it does not require ultra-low freezing temperatures and can use normal refrigerated supply chains, making it a more attractive proposition globally.

The partners, who have billed it as a "vaccine for the world", have also promised to provide it not-for-profit to developing nations, and hope to make up to three billion doses in 2021.

Britain is struggling with another surge in the virus, with a record 53,135 daily cases reported on Tuesday, heaping fresh pressure on health services during their busiest winter months.

More than 71,000 people testing positive for the disease have now died -- one of the worst tolls in the world.

But doctors say many frontline healthcare workers have been struck down with a new, potentially more contagious variant of the virus, which is thought to be behind the surge.

More than 24 million people, or 43 percent of England alone, are already living under strict stay-at-home measures, with bars, restaurants, pubs and other entertainment closed.

The government is under pressure to follow other European countries and introduce even tougher restrictions, including delaying the return to school next week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to update parliament on Wednesday about whether to tighten the curbs further.

But he said approval of the new vaccine was a "way out of the pandemic", adding: "Now we need to hold our nerve while we get through this together."

Britain has ordered 100 million doses and the Department of Health expects four million doses to be ready by the end of the year, and 40 million by the end of March.

Regulators have advised each person receive two doses, two to four weeks apart.

It begins to provide immunity 22 days after the first dose, said Munir Pirmohamed, chairman of the Commission on Human Medicine Expert Working Group.

Wei Shen Lim, who heads the government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said efficacy at that point was around 70 percent.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) in chimpanzees which has been genetically changed to stop Covid-19 replicating in humans.

It delivers genetic cargo into cells, giving them instructions how to fight SARS-CoV-2.

The vaccine costs about £2.50 ($3.40, 2.75 euros) per dose -- a fraction of the price of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech drugs.

On Sunday, AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said the vaccine would provide "100 percent protection" against severe Covid disease requiring hospitalisation.

He predicted trials would show his firm had achieved a vaccine efficacy equal to Pfizer/BioNTech at 95 percent and Moderna at 94.5 percent.

Earlier trials had shown varying outcomes in the AstraZeneca shot's efficacy. -AFP







