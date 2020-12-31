Video
Nawaz Sharif’s passport ‘to be cancelled on February 16’

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30: Pakistan Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday announced that PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16.
Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, he said the opposition had been "exposed" as money launderers and people who obtained iqamas (work permit) because they were not honest with the country.
"Why did all these people use to take iqamas? If I as the interior minister obtain an iqama, it means there is something fishy and I don't have faith in my land," he said.
The minister said all the "thieves" got united when their wealth obtained through money laundering and corruption was exposed and claimed that they were being victimised. Asked by a reporter "who is next" after PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif's arrest on Tuesday, Rashid said it wasn't yet known but added: "[We] will cancel Nawaz Sharif's passport on February 16." He did not provide any details.
Nawaz has been living in London since November last year after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.
Earlier this month, the PML-N leader was declared a proclaimed offender in two cases - Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia - by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before the court.     -DAWN


