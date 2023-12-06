Confirmation bias shapes our thoughts, relationships

Confirmation bias is a cognitive tendency which influences how we perceive and respond to information, often leading us to ignore evidence that contradicts our existing beliefs and ideas and instead reinforce our preconceived notions. English cognitive psychologist Peter Cathcart Wason (1924-2003) first used the term "confirmation bias" in reference to an experiment he published on in 1960. It is sometimes referred to as "myside bias" or "confirmatory bias". This tendency to remember information that supports our preconceived notions can have a big impact on how we solve problems, make decisions, and even establish our opinions. It becomes difficult for people to analyze information objectively after they have formed an opinion.Maintaining emotional distance from a problem facilitates more logical information processing, taking into account different points of view. Confirmation bias has a subtle influence that extends beyond individual thought process and into the intricate world of relationships. Our thoughts are shaped by confirmation bias, which in turn affects how relationships function. From communication styles to resolving conflicts, understanding how confirmation bias operates in interpersonal relationships is crucial for promoting genuine comprehension and connection.Symptoms of confirmation bias: There are often signs that a person is unconsciously or consciously suffering from confirmation bias. Unfortunately, it can be very subtle and difficult to spot. There are some signs that can help you identify confirmation bias when you or someone else is experiencing it:1. Seeking only information that confirms your belief and ignoring or discrediting information that does not support the belief.2. Instead of considering all available evidence, look for evidence that confirms what you already think.3. Relying on personal biases when evaluating information.4. Selectively remembering information that supports your opinion and forgetting information that does not5. Having a strong emotional response (positive or negative) to information that confirms your beliefs and not reacting equally to information that does not confirm your beliefs.A classic example of how confirmation bias may affect feelings in a relationship is when someone thinks their partner is constantly careless. In this case, the person may take even neutral acts as supporting the view, which can amplify unpleasant emotions. They begin to view neutral or ambiguous acts via the lens of their strong previous conviction when they have a strong believe that their partner is always careless. It's possible that certain events, communication styles, or other variables contributed to the development of this idea over time. Selective attention is a result of confirmation bias, whereby a person downplays or ignores behaviors that contradict their opinion and pays greater attention to situations that support it (such as their partner's perceived inconsideration). For instance, if the other partner ignores to do a minor domestic chore or does not show gratitude in a certain manner, these behaviors may be quickly characterized as proof of inconsideration, which would serve to confirm the notion. In this situation, confirmation bias feeds a vicious loop where the person ignores contradicting facts and only pays attention to events that support their beliefs. Confirmation bias may have a particularly strong effect on relationships since it can distort our views and amplify our feelings in ways that may not be accurate to the scenario at hand. As a result, bad feelings like anger, disappointment, or irritation become stronger with every perceived occurrence, maintaining the belief that the partner is, in fact, careless. It takes self-awareness, honest communication, and a commitment to change to break this loop.Recognizing and addressing confirmation bias is essential for fostering healthier relationships. Strategies include: recognizing your own biases and being mindful of how they may influence your perceptions; actively listening to your partner's perspective without immediately dismissing it based on preconceived notions; encouraging open and honest communication; creating an environment where different perspectives are valued; challenging your own beliefs; and being open to considering alternative viewpoints. By actively addressing confirmation bias, individuals can promote more empathetic, understanding, and emotionally healthy relationships.Confirmation bias functions through a number of psychological processes that, together, influence how people view and digest information. One such approach is selective exposure, which entails paying more attention to and remembering information that supports preexisting views while reinforcing preexisting beliefs through selective interpretation of ambiguous or neutral information.Confirmation bias significantly shapes our thoughts, influencing how we make decisions and strengthen our current beliefs. Acknowledging the widespread presence and implications of confirmation bias is crucial for fostering a more objective and open-minded attitude towards processing information. By delving into the psychological mechanisms that drive confirmation bias and exploring strategies to lessen its impact, individuals can aim for more nuanced and impartial thinking. This, in turn, contributes to informed decision-making and enhances critical thinking skills.The writer is a student of Department of English, Jahangirnagar University