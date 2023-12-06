Death of a dark skinned girl!

The news of the suicide of Jannat Akhter, a 19 year old girl, in Debidwar Cumilla, found space in a leading Bangla newspaper. The title of the tragic death read: girl commits suicide unable to tolerate taunts about skin tone!The tone of the skin was not mentioned and it was not necessary because in South Asian nations, where the obsession about fairness can be termed a hysterical medical condition, snide remarks and taunts are only kept for those who are not fair or possess a brown or a darkish brown skin colour.Honestly speaking, any discussion about skin tone has too many layers. On the surface, we may all declare vociferously that skin tone is not important but look at the sales of fairness products in the market? Even among the urban educated there is a subtle culture to ensure that the skin tone is safeguarded.Perhaps this fascination has links to the colonial era notions about fair skin superiority, systematically implanted in us by the colonisers as part of a strategy to ensure we, the natives, look up as them, the masters, as demi gods.That's exactly why, certain rules are obliquely passed to a would be bride: do not go out in the sun too much, do not roam around during day time. The ultimate objective of such family edicts is to ensure that the bride looks fair and immaculate during her special day.Of course, with the amount of make up that is put on brides, it's actually impossible to get an idea about her real skin tone.To come to the point: very few brides go to the pre wedding make up, demanding a light touch up. Anyway, our topic today is about how skin colour continues to be a major social concern and how it can drive a young woman to take her own life.Understanding Jannat Akhtar's torment: The death of the girl Jannat will be decried by society at large but let's try to put ourselves in her place and imagine what it would have been like for her. The report about her death said that the unfortunate girl was married off only five months ago to an auto rickshaw driver, Salahuddin for a dowry of Tk. 2.5 lakh.In that information alone we come across several abominable social aberrations, continuing to plague rural Bangladesh. Although it's a crime to give/accept dowry, the money was given and one is not wrong in assuming that the parents of the girl felt compelled to provide the money because their girl was dark skinned.As per tradition in South Asian nations, a marriage involves several pre wedding interactions between two families where both the boy and the girl are allowed to speak to one another. Whether we approve of it or not, these occasions are provided to family seniors to look (scrutinise) the girl and decide if they would choose her for a bride or not.So, it's safe to accept that Salauddin and his family saw Jannat before the marriage and knew that the girl was dark skinned.Yet they went for the wedding, most probably lured by the money offered.In this case, the blame also lies on Jannat's family because they felt a need to handover their daughter with cash, not realising or refusing to accept that anyrelation motivated solely by greed cannot sustain in the long run.The report about Jannat's death does not specify if she was pressured for more money or not but if she was it wouldn't be surprising.For Jannat's parents, it would have been a judicious move to use that money to provide a skill to Jannat helping her become a self sufficient person. Instead, they did what many other parents are doing across Bangladesh: buying a person's matrimonial commitment.Sorry to say, even their attempt appears to be a move to 'get rid of a dark skinned girl'.In Bangladesh, girls who are dark skinned are often deemed a liability, facing snide remarks from own relatives starting from the most common one: who will marry a girl whose skin is dark? Not too long ago, in rural Bangladesh, dark skin was deemed 'Moyla' or dirty.Comparing a brown or dark brown skin tone to dirt illustrates how an obsession with fair skin has been viciously bludgeoned into our psyche.Jannat could have been saved: The death of the girl could have been averted if she was not sent back to her husband by her parents after she came back facing relentless disparaging comments. Again, the parents of the girl must take blame because if they had not compelled her to go back, the girl would not have taken her life.Once more, our conventions are to blame here. Tradition states that even if a woman faces adverse/oppressive conditions at her in laws she must try to adapt - a totally flawed and deadly belief, which can have devastating consequences. In Jannat's case, the taunting about skin tone and short stature began very early on, just after marriage, and since she was married only five months, it's safe to assume that her post marital life was nothing but a nightmare.In such a situation, there were reportedly some arbitration sessions where seniors possibly tried to enforce conventional wisdom rather than looking/assessing deeply the plight of the woman in question.Salahudidn and the likes of him are too many, in rural areas their greed is blatant, in urban areas it's much more cloaked under a veneer of pseudo civility.In the end, thepretense inevitably falls off to reveal the actual face.There is a lot of soul searching for parents who think that if their daughters lack 'accepted' physical attributes' it's their duty to buy off a husband.Such negotiated weddings hardly bring any happiness!In rural Bangladesh, marriage is still deemed the ultimate goal of a woman - a terribly flawed belief which undermines the role of woman as a self reliant nation builder. Even women in sports face a lot of social stigma plus denunciation because they flouted the convention to take up sport as a profession.However, some of the attitude towards women in sport is changing although that change is motivated mainly by the fact that the women engaging in either cricket or football are earning money from sports. If their involvement in sport did not bring monetary returns, they would have faced total ostracism.Refuge for people like Jannat: Jannat took her life because she had nowhere to turn to. Going back to her parents would have led to humiliation and social disgracewhile staying with her husband who beat her regularly was becoming unbearable. For a 19 year old girl, life became meaningless.Just for a second, if we try to think, the hopelessness surrounding her begins to take form. Finding no solution or a helping hand, she chose to end it all.This news of a girl killing herself for having a dark skin and short stature is an indication of society's callousness and cruelty.Countless women continue to face such trauma and a remedy can be the establishment of help centres for women in police stations, especially in rural areas, which should also have counsellors for psychiatric support.Such cells, run by women officers with support from psychology graduates, may provide some relief to young girls who are often left helpless in the face of vicious social concepts.But the main change has to take place within the family atmosphere - a dark skinned girl is not necessarily a dumb girl. With skill training, any person, whatever the skin colour of physical attribute, can become an asset.Instead of buying a husband, parents need to think about investing in skill development.Jannat got hell in this life, let's pray, she, true to the meaning of her name, gets paradise, in the afterlife.Pradosh Mitra is a social observer!