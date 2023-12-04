Khaleda led arson violence in past, now it's Tareque: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said arson violence that took place across the country in 2013 was led by Khaleda Zia and in 2023, the leadership of the atrocities has been taken by BNP's acting Chairman Tareque Rahman.Hasan Mahmud made the remarks while addressing a human chain as chief guest in the Central Shaheed Minar area at noon on Sunday.Family members of the people killed in arson violence at different times organised the programme, demanding exemplary punishment of the culprits involved in the violence.Hasan Mahmud said, "We can hear the woes of the injured and murdered people in the arson violence carried by the BNP-Jamaat. There is no example of killings and arson violence due to political reasons anywhere in the world.When we are participating in the rally, many people are fighting death in the burn unit of different hospitals." He said the arsonists are the enemies of the country and the nation.The Minister promised that the culprits involved in the barbaric activities would be brought to book under the Speedy Trial Tribunal if the Awami League returns to power again."This year over 500 cars were set on fire. They wanted to rage fear among people through setting buses on fire. But they don't know that people are no more afraid of them. They (arsonists) are the stigma of the nation," he added.The Minister further said it would be impossible to nip arson violence in bud if the men who assisted the terrorists were brought under trial.