Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 December, 2023, 4:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Khaleda led arson violence in past, now it's Tareque: Hasan

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
DU Correspondent


Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said arson violence that took place across the country in 2013 was led by Khaleda Zia and in 2023, the leadership of the atrocities has been taken by BNP's acting Chairman Tareque Rahman.

Hasan Mahmud made the remarks while addressing a human chain as chief guest in the Central Shaheed Minar area at noon on Sunday.
Family members of the people killed in arson violence at different times organised the programme, demanding exemplary punishment of the culprits involved in the violence.

Hasan Mahmud said, "We can hear the woes of the injured and murdered people in the arson violence carried by the BNP-Jamaat. There is no example of killings and arson violence due to political reasons anywhere in the world.

When we are participating in the rally, many people are fighting death in the burn unit of different hospitals." He said the arsonists are the enemies of the country and the nation.

The Minister promised that the culprits involved in the barbaric activities would be brought to book under the Speedy Trial Tribunal if the Awami League returns to power again.

"This year over 500 cars were set on fire. They wanted to rage fear among people through setting buses on fire. But they don't know that people are no more afraid of them. They (arsonists) are the stigma of the nation," he added.

The Minister further said it would be impossible to nip arson violence in bud if the men who assisted the terrorists were brought under trial.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Khaleda led arson violence in past, now it's Tareque: Hasan
Youth shot dead by BSF men
EC's show-causes for violating electoral code a joke: Rizvi
Miscreants set bus on fire at Fulbaria
SC orders status quo on Grameen Kalyan ex-workers' profit share demand
AL won't expel any party leader for contesting as independent candidates: Quader
Build efficient manpower to build smart Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin
Four smugglers remanded for varying periods


Latest News
Eight arson attacks recorded in 24hrs: Fire Service
Man 'hacked to death' in Narsingdi
Over 70 flights delayed, canceled at Moscow airports
Bus torched in Gulistan
Army man dies being hit by bus in Barishal
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Light rain or thundershower likely over country
Dev plans must not ignore environment: PM
8,500 farmers to get incentives in Hajiganj
Cyclone Michaung: Ports advised to hoist distant warning signal No 2
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Fakhrul appeals to HC seeking bail
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
11 BNP men jailed in sabotage case filed in 2018
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
IGP asked to remove banners, posters ahead of election
Jamaat ameer among 72 indicted in 2012 police obstruction case
Protect Cyberspace from attacks
Rod-laden truck set on fire in Gazipur, driver burnt
Bangladesh Bank official among 2 injured in Farmgate cocktail blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft