Youth shot dead by BSF men

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Dec 3: A Bangladeshi youth was shot to death allegedly by the members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Gomastapur upazila of the district early Sunday.
The dead was Rajbul, 22, son of Md Selim, hailed from Rokanpur village under Radhanagar union of the upazila.
Locals said the incident took place at Rokanpur border at midnight.
Maj Noman Al Farooq, Deputy Commander of 16 BGB, said, "We have learned it. The matter is being investigated.''
