Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Green Delta wins 4 awards in the 4th Emerging Asia Insurance Awards

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Business Desk

Green Delta wins 4 awards in the 4th Emerging Asia Insurance Awards

Green Delta wins 4 awards in the 4th Emerging Asia Insurance Awards

Green Delta wins 4 awards in the 4th Emerging Asia Insurance Awards

Green Delta wins 4 awards in the 4th Emerging Asia Insurance Awards

In the recent 4th Emerging Asia Insurance Awards 2023 organized by Indian Chamber of Commerce, Green Delta Insurance has emerged as the winner in 4 categories.

The categories in which Green Delta won the awards include Best General Insurance Company - Bangladesh, Best Micro Insurer - Bangladesh, Best Practices in Crop Insurance - Bangladesh and Best Customer Oriented Company - Bangladesh.

Farzanah Chowdhury, MD and CEO of Green Delta Insurance and Shubasish Barua, Head of Impact Business of Green Delta Insurance received the awards and certificates at the grand awarding ceremony held at Mumbai, India recently, says a press release.
Chairman of IDRA, Jainul Bari, was also present at the ceremony as the Guest of Honor.

In the previous chapters of Emerging Asia Insurance Award, Green Delta has consistently secured multiple awards in different categories each year.

By winning the awards in multiple categories just like the previous years, Green Delta has kept up its legacy and proved itself once again as the best Bangladeshi Insurance company!

The Green Delta family is humbled and thankful to all stakeholders and customers whose trust and support have enabled to achieve such feat.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


2.20 lakh Rajshahi farmers to get incentives for boro rice output
DSE elects new director
US proposes EV tax credit rules to curb Chinese inputs
India okays low-fare flights from NE to BD, Thai and Myanmar
Some 23.50 lakh taxpayers submit returns till Nov 30
Stocks keep gaining as blockade call largely ignored
ONE Bank launches e-Learning Management System
Citizens Bank re-elects Chairman of Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee


Latest News
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Nomination papers of 4 candidates rejected in Ctg-4
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
BNP fears election after failing in movement: Quader
16 MP aspirants out of 33 declared invalid in Khulna
EC mocks with people by saying violation of electoral code of conduct
Bus set afire in Gazipur
Tourist couple drowns while bathing in Cox's Bazar beach
Cyclonic storm Michaung likely to intensify further
Nomination papers of all JaPa candidates in Manikganj cancelled
Most Read News
Solve dollar crisis with FE account of resident Bangladeshis
Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya's son Dipu Chowdhury dies
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts country
Two hurt in crud bomb explosions in Farmgate
Ethical education must for all-round development
Rizvi leads torch procession at Agargaon
Bangladesh thrash New Zealand by 150 runs
AL announces rally in Dhaka on Dec 10
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
Economics of a wedding feast!!!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft