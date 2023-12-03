Exim Bank opens 151st branch at Chandraganj, Laxmipur

Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Ltd inaugurated its 151st branch at Chandraganj, Laxmipur on Saturday, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain inaugurates the branch as chief guest while Additional Managing Director of the Bank Shah Md Abdul Bari presides over the programme.Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of the bank Sanjib Chatterjee, Cumilla Regional Head Mohammad Maqsudul Islam and Local dignitaries were also present in the programme.Chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain says Exim Bank is working specially to create women entrepreneurs and include the young generation in banking channel. He also mentioned Exim Bank's strong position in the banking sector.