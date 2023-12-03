Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Exim Bank opens 151st branch at Chandraganj, Laxmipur

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Business Desk

Exim Bank opens 151st branch at Chandraganj, Laxmipur

Exim Bank opens 151st branch at Chandraganj, Laxmipur

Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Ltd inaugurated its 151st branch at Chandraganj, Laxmipur on Saturday, says a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain inaugurates the branch as chief guest while Additional Managing Director of the Bank Shah Md Abdul Bari presides over the programme.

Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of the bank Sanjib Chatterjee, Cumilla Regional Head Mohammad Maqsudul Islam and Local dignitaries were also present in the programme.

Chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain says Exim Bank is working specially to create women entrepreneurs and include the young generation in banking channel. He also mentioned Exim Bank's strong position in the banking sector.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


2.20 lakh Rajshahi farmers to get incentives for boro rice output
DSE elects new director
US proposes EV tax credit rules to curb Chinese inputs
India okays low-fare flights from NE to BD, Thai and Myanmar
Some 23.50 lakh taxpayers submit returns till Nov 30
Stocks keep gaining as blockade call largely ignored
ONE Bank launches e-Learning Management System
Citizens Bank re-elects Chairman of Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee


Latest News
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Nomination papers of 4 candidates rejected in Ctg-4
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
BNP fears election after failing in movement: Quader
16 MP aspirants out of 33 declared invalid in Khulna
EC mocks with people by saying violation of electoral code of conduct
Bus set afire in Gazipur
Tourist couple drowns while bathing in Cox's Bazar beach
Cyclonic storm Michaung likely to intensify further
Nomination papers of all JaPa candidates in Manikganj cancelled
Most Read News
Solve dollar crisis with FE account of resident Bangladeshis
Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya's son Dipu Chowdhury dies
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts country
Two hurt in crud bomb explosions in Farmgate
Ethical education must for all-round development
Rizvi leads torch procession at Agargaon
Bangladesh thrash New Zealand by 150 runs
AL announces rally in Dhaka on Dec 10
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
Economics of a wedding feast!!!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft