MCCI elects Kamran Tanvirur Rahman as president

Kamran Tanvirur Rahman has been elected as the President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) for the year 2024.The members of the Board of Directors unanimously elected him at the first meeting of the new Board held on November 19, 2023, which was confirmed at the 119th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the MCCI held on Thursday, says a press release.Habibullah N. Karim has been elected as the new senior vice president of the MCCI for the year 2024 while Simeen Rahman has been elected as the new vice president of the MCCI also for the same period.Kamran Tanvirur Rahman is the chairman and managing director of the Kapna Tea Company Limited and Pubali Jute Mills Limited.He is the chairman of the Bangladesh Tea Association (BTA) for 2023-2025.He is also an independent director of Advanced Chemical Industries Limited (ACI) and its subsidiary companies, said a press release.Rahman was the senior vice president of MCCI in 2022 and 2023. He was also the vice president of MCCI in 2013. He was the President of the Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) in 2007-2009 and 2017-2021.Rahman was a member (Employers' Group) of the governing body of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Geneva, Switzerland for the terms 2009-2012, 2012-2014 and 2014-2017.He was also the Regional Vice-President of the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) for the Asia and Pacific Region for the terms 2009-2012, 2012-2014 and 2014-2017.Habibullah N Karim is the managing director and CEO of Technohaven Company Limited. He was also the president of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) in 2008-2009 and 2002-2003. He was the vice president of Bangladesh Employers' Federation in 2019-2021.Simeen Rahman is a Bangladeshi business personality and the Group CEO of Transcom Limited, one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates in the country.She is a board member of all companies under Transcom Group and presides over them with operational and management control.Transcom Limited is also a major stakeholder in Mediaworld Limited (Publishers of the country's leading English language newspaper - The Daily Star), Reliance Insurance Limited, National Housing Finance PLC, IDLC Finance Limited and Pubali Bank PLC.The other members of the Board of Directors are: Syed Tareque Md. Ali, managing director of Modern Industries (BD) Ltd; Tanvir Ahmed, managing director, Sheltech (Pvt.) Limited; Mohammad Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank Ltd.; Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals Limited; Uzma Chowdhury, director of Agricultural Marketing Company Limited; Dr. Arif Dowla, managing director of Advanced Chemical Industries Limited; Md. Saiful Islam, managing director, Picard Bangladesh Limited; Ardashir Kabir, managing partner, Sathgao Tea Estate; Anis A. Khan, Director of W and W Grains Corporation; Adeeb Hossain Khan, senior partner of Rahman Rahman Huq; Golam Mainuddin, chairman of British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Limited; and Hasan Mahmood, partner of M.J. Abedin and Co.