Social Islami Bank launches Business Dev Campaign of Agent Banking

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank PLC launched a month-long (02-28 December) business development campaign for agent banking outlets in order to popularize their products and services to remotest parts in the country.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, was present as chief guest and inaugurated the campaign at the bank's head office on Thursday while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme, says a press release.

Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, spoke at the event and Md Mashiur Rahman, Head of Agent Banking Division, delivered opening speech.

Among others, Divisional Heads and senior officials at head office were also present. Zonal Heads, Managers of different branches, Agents of outlets also joined the program virtually.

Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, said this campaign would create more dynamism and vibrancy in agent banking outlets. He also mentioned that agent banking has already gained a huge popularity and advised to carry on the appropriate measures for continuation of this popularity.




