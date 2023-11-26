Child dies being hit by auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj

A child died after being crushed by an auto-rickshaw on her way to Madrasa in Sunamganj's Dowarabazar upazila on Sunday.The accident took place at 9 am near Sripur Pandargao Bazaar in the upazila.The dead was Faiza Akter, 6, daughter Abdul Hannan, hailed from Gopeenagar village under Pandargao union. She was a third grader at a madrasa.According to locals, the girl was run over by a speeding auto-rickshaw in that area while she was going to her madrasa in the morning, leaving her injured.Local people rescued rescued her and took to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors.Dowarabazar Police Station officer-in-charge Badrul Hasan confirmed it.