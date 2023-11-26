Hathuru excited to see new Bangladesh team

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said that his team was looking to turn over a new leaf with the two-match Test series against New Zealand after a forgettable World Cup campaign.Both Bangladesh and New Zealand will start their campaigns in the third cycle of the ICC Test Championship through the series that will see Tests played at Sylhet and Dhaka.With regular captain Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowlers Ebadot Hossain and Taskin Ahmed missing through injuries and senior players Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das unavailable for personal reasons, the Nazmul Hossain-led side will have a lot of fresh faces."This is almost like a new-look Bangladesh team for various reasons, not by design. Sometimes it's injuries. So, I think we are ready as we can be and I'm looking forward to this Test series," Hathurusingha told reporters at the SICS, two days out from the game."It's challenging to lose that much of experience from any team, especially for Bangladesh because those guys have been, like, part of the Bangladesh team in every format for more than 15 years, some of them, and some of them 10 years, so that's why I said, for us, it's something to look forward to, what the youngsters can do."I think it's a time that we need to move on from some of the players that have played for a long time. They're not going to be there forever. But this is happening because of many reasons. So, I think it's exciting, and it's an opportunity for some of the youngsters to make their name and then have a long career," he added.EM