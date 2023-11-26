Awami League didn't give nomination to Mahia Mahi

Awami League has not given nomination to film actress Mahia Mahi from Chapainawabganj-2 seat.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the list of the nominated candidates at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Sunday afternoon. Mahi's name was not in the list.Md Ziaur Rahman has been given nomination in that seat by Awami League.Earlier after the first day's meeting of the AL Parliamentary Nomination Board, Obaidul Quader said, "None beyond politics will not be given nomination this time." His remarks indicated that Mahi would unlikely to get the party's nomination.On Saturday last, Mahi's representative collected nomination form for contesting in Chapainawabganj-2 (Bholahat-Gomostapur-Nachol) seat from the Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital. Then Mahi herself submitted the nomination form visiting the AL central office on November 20 afternoon.Voting in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will take place on January 7 next. The last date for submission of nomination form is November 30. The nomination forms will be scrutinised from December 1 to 4, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 17. The election symbols will be allocated on December 18.It may be mentioned that Mahia Mahi bought nomination form for the by-election in Chapainawabganj-2 constituency in 2022. The party also did not give her nomination at that time.END/SZA