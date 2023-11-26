Five members of ‘Allar Dal’ arrested in Cumilla



Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh Police arrested five members of a militant outfit, ‘Allar Dal’, including its Cumilla region chief from Cumilla district on Saturday.





Police Super Mohamad Sanwar Hossain of the ATU media and awareness wing in a press briefing at its headquarters in the capital on Sunday informed this to media.







The militants were identified as -- M Mashiur Rahman alias Russel, 37, son of M Arifur Rahman from Haripur village under Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur district, Abu Sufian, 20, son of Abdus Sobhan hailed from Joyontinagar village under Chaoudhagram upazila of Cumilla district, Mohammad Salauddin, 43, son of Montaj Uddin of village Jhalam under Barura upazila of Cumilla district, Md Alauddin, 31, son of late Ishaque of Mathihara village under Feni Sadar upazila of Feni district and M Julhas Hssain alias Julas, 25, son of late Abdul Gani of Dakshin Teteshawar village under Parshuram upazila of Feni district.





He said a team of ATU conducted a drive in Dakshin Thakurpara of Kotwali model thana area at 4.45pm and arrested the militants. He said police recovered huge documents related to the militant activities including eight mobile phone sets from their possessions.Sensing the presence of the police, 2/3 unidentified militants were managed to flee from the drive.