Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 November, 2023, 8:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination       Three celebrities get AL nomination        Those who get Awami League nomination       Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination      
Home National

Five members of ‘Allar Dal’ arrested in Cumilla

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 5:30 PM  Count : 208
Observer Online Report

Five members of ‘Allar Dal’ arrested in Cumilla

Five members of ‘Allar Dal’ arrested in Cumilla


Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh Police arrested five members of a militant outfit, ‘Allar Dal’, including its Cumilla region chief from Cumilla district on Saturday.

Police Super Mohamad Sanwar Hossain of the ATU media and awareness wing in a press briefing at its headquarters in the capital on Sunday informed this to media.

He said a team of ATU conducted a drive in Dakshin Thakurpara of Kotwali model thana area at 4.45pm and arrested the militants. He said police recovered huge documents related to the militant activities including eight mobile phone sets from their possessions.

The militants were identified as -- M Mashiur Rahman alias Russel, 37, son of M Arifur Rahman from Haripur village under Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur district, Abu Sufian, 20, son of Abdus Sobhan  hailed from Joyontinagar village under Chaoudhagram upazila of Cumilla district, Mohammad Salauddin, 43, son of Montaj Uddin of village Jhalam under Barura  upazila of Cumilla district, Md Alauddin, 31, son of late Ishaque of Mathihara village under Feni Sadar upazila of Feni district and M Julhas Hssain alias Julas, 25, son of late Abdul Gani of Dakshin Teteshawar village under Parshuram upazila of Feni district.

Sensing the presence of the police, 2/3 unidentified militants were managed to flee from the drive.


Related Topics

Five   members   Allar Dal arrested  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


3 Jubo Dal men arrested over sabotage in city
Samyabadi Dal nominates candidates for 8 seats
BGB, BSF to step up vigilance along border ahead of polls
RMG workers' minimum wage finalized at Tk 12,500
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Another low pressure may form in South Andaman Sea, intensify further
Awami League didn't give nomination to Mahia Mahi
AL didn't announce candidates in Selim Osman, Inu's seats


Latest News
3 Jubo Dal men arrested over sabotage in city
Samyabadi Dal nominates candidates for 8 seats
BGB, BSF to step up vigilance along border ahead of polls
CCCI holds meeting with Vietnam trade delegation
RMG workers' minimum wage finalized at Tk 12,500
KKR releases Shakib, Liton while Mustafiz dropped from DC
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Three new faces get AL nomination in Rajshahi
Uganda stun Zimbabwe by 5wkts in T20 WC Qualifier
Three dengue patients die, 971 hospitalised in a day
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Indian couple killed as truck smashes car in Satkhira
Uncle arrested on charge of rape of niece
Online forgery gang member arrested in city
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Four-storey residential building tilts in Ctg
Our challenges for  renewable energy
19 killed in road crashes across country
HSC results Sunday, over 13,00,000 eagerly waiting
Housemaid found dead at Dhaka University's Teachers' Quarters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft