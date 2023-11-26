BNP leader Dhali on 3-day remand in arson attack case



A court in Dhaka has placed Ataur Rahaman Dhali, advisor to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, on a three-day remand in a case filed over arson attack in Mohammadpur area of the capital on October 29.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order as police produced him before the court and pleaded to place on seven-day remand.





Earlier, on November 21, police arrested Ataur Rahman Dhali from the city's Bosila area.







Furthermore, it has been revealed that Ataur has more than six cases pending against him in various police stations across the capital, added the RAB official.

Two separate cases have been filed at Mohammadpur police station against him October 29.Furthermore, it has been revealed that Ataur has more than six cases pending against him in various police stations across the capital, added the RAB official.









NY

