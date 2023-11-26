Man sentenced to death for killing daughter in Sirajganj

A Sirajganj court on Sunday sentenced a young man to death for killing his daughter at Salanga upazila in the district in 2022.At the same time, the court also fined him Tk 50,000.Sirajganj Additional Sessions Court-2 Judge Abul Bashar pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.The condemned convict is Monirul Islam Ranju, 25, a resident of Chaubila Paschim Para under Salanga Police Station.The court's assistant public prosecutor (APP) Zeba Rahman confirmed the news.According to the prosecution, the convict Ranju killed his daughter on March 30, 2022 due to a family dispute with his wife Naznin Nahar.Nazrul Islam, father of Naznin Nahar, Nazrul Islam, filed a murder case with Salanga Police Station in the incident.