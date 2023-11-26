Video
Home Countryside

Girl commits suicide after failing HSC exam

Published : Sunday, 26 November, 2023 at 3:28 PM  Count : 272
Observer Correspondent

A female student committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling of her room after being failed to clear this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination in Netrokona on Sunday.

The incident took place at about 2pm in Nijampur village under Netrokona municipality.

Deceased Sraboni Debnath, 17, who participated the HSC examination from Netrokona Govt Mohila College, was daughter of Ratan Debnath, and a resident of the aforesaid village.

Quoting the deceased's parents, police said after hearing that she failed this year's HSC examination, Sraboni became sad and went to her room where she hanged herself with the ceiling.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the spot, said Mohammad Lutfur Haque, officer-in-charge of Netrokona Model Police Station.

Legal actions were underway in this regard, the OC added.

