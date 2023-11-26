42 institutes see 0%c pass rate







A total of 42 educational institutes have a 0 per cent pass rate in the Higher Secondary School Certificate and its equivalent exams, according to the results published on Sunday (November 26).





The number of educational institutions with 100 per cent failure rate has decreased slightly this year compared to last year.





The pass rate of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations is 78.64 per cent. A total of 92,365 candidates secured GPA-5.

