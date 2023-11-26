Number of GPA-5 drops by almost 50pc







A total of 92,0365 students have received GPA-5 in 2023 HSC and equivalent exams - an almost 50 percent decline compared to 2022. In 2022, a total of 176,282 students obtained GPA-5.

This year, a total of 13,74,488 students sat for HSC and equivalent exams from August 17 to September 25. Of them, 698,135 are boys, and 676,353 are girls.





TF

Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the result summary to the prime minister earlier this morning.Later, chairmen of different education boards handed over the results of their respective boards to the PM.