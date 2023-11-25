Video
Spread warmth in winter with Rang Bangladesh's clothing

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

To cover the coldness of winter with warmth, Rang Bangladesh is organizing this winter 'Winter Festival - Spread Warmth with Clothes'.

The winter festival offers attractive Sarees, Panjabi, Shirts, Shawls, Sweaters, Scarves, boys' and girls' Waistcoats, Shrugs, and full-sleeve T-shirts. Which can be easily used in daily working life.

Winter wear is designed to suit any office, party, or regular use.

This winter collection is aesthetically pleasing with designs of bird colors, geometric symbols, and floral themes. Black, Ash, White, Brown, Yellow Ocher, Magenta, Blue, Peach, and Light Brown are used as primary colors.

Cotton, Viscose, Linen, and Knitwear designs have been highlighted using various value-added media.

These include Cut and Swing, Patchwork, Screenprint, Block Print, and Handwork. Apart from traditional, western wear is also the highlight of the collection.

These winter collections are made by the main brand Rang Bangladesh apart from sub-brands WestRang, Shradhanjali, and Rang Junior.

Every product is within everyone's reach. This event will be available in all outlets of Rang Bangladesh in Dhaka and outside Dhaka.

Not only that but thinking about everyone's safety and good health, there are gifts that are attractive masks for certain purchases online.

To buy winter products on the online platform visit www.rang-bd.com or visit the official Facebook page of Rang Bangladesh www.facebook.comrangbangladesh.

For any query, contact Rang Bangladesh on hotline numbers 0177744344, and 01799998877 with WhatsApp.




