TECNO unveils universal tone imaging technology

TECNO, a global pioneer in mobile imaging technology, is proud to unveil its latest groundbreaking leap in camera technology, TECNO Universal Tone-the most advanced AI-Powered multi-skin tone imaging technology that integrates the industry's newest spectral database and insights.Self-developed by TECNO, the technology was enhanced through joint research and development in cooperation with color science academics from leading global universities, with newly collected and analyzed data from scientific research integrated into the system.TThe Universal Tone technology made its debut in the captivating 'Portrait For Everyone' short film produced by BBC StoryWorks on October 25th.Created to deliver precise representations of skin tones, TECNO Universal Tone embodies inclusivity and customization. Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, highlights the brand's commitment to fostering a positive mindset through technological development.The technology employs a rigorous scientific, data-based approach to ensure an accurate reflection of the diverse beauty of users worldwide.