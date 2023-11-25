Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 November, 2023, 1:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Radisson Blu renews commitment to hospitality excellence

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Life & Style Desk

Radisson Blu renews commitment to hospitality excellence

Radisson Blu renews commitment to hospitality excellence

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, a landmark hotel in Bangladesh's capital city, has celebrated the renewal of its management agreement with Radisson Hotel Group and SENA Hotel Developments Limited, as it continues its 17-year brand legacy of providing exceptional, award-winning international hospitality to business and leisure travelers in Dhaka.

Since its opening in 2006, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has become one of the city's most popular and prestigious destinations to stay.

Surrounded by lush gardens and only a short drive from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, this urban resort features 200 contemporary rooms and suites, an outdoor pool, soothing spa and diverse dining options, along with more than 3,000 square meters of conference and banqueting facilities.

This blend of international hospitality and environmental responsibility has helped the hotel achieve multiple honours, including a Silver Award as a "Leading Airport Hotel" in the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA)and the certification of "Safehotels Executive Level" by Global Hotel Security Standard.

As part of its plans to uplift the guest experience, this five-star premium property has undertaken an extensive renovation of its guestrooms and services.

The signing of the renewed hotel management contract, which took place at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on 7th November 2023, reflects the strong performance of the hotel and the confidence that SENA Hotel Developments Limited has placed in Radisson Hotel Group.

The ceremony was attended by key executives and officials from Radisson Hotel Group and SENA Hotel Developments, including Major General Jubayer Salehin, SUP, ndu, psc, Vice Chairman, SENA Hotel Developments Limited; Brigadier General Lutful Kabir Bhuiyan psc (retd), CEO, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden; Andre de Jong, Area Senior Vice President, South East Asia & Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group; Deborah Haines, Senior Director Operations South East Asia & Pacific - Radisson Hotel Group; and Duco E. De Vries, Cluster General Manager, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden and Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


TECNO unveils universal tone imaging technology
Spread warmth in winter with Rang Bangladesh's clothing
Radisson Blu renews commitment to hospitality excellence
Le Reve's winter collection
Dhaka Regency announces premier club exclusive offer
Chitoi Pitha (Steamed Pancakes)
Rice Net (Chhita Pitha)
Light weight shawl in mild winter


Latest News
Hamas hands 13 Israel hostages over to Red Cross
France detains Nice footballer Atal over post on Israel-Hamas war
Miscreants kill autorickshaw driver in Cumilla
Butterfly fair held at Jahangirnagar University
Govt creating new parties using money looted from state coffers: Rizvi
Expatriate killed in land dispute in Sylhet
Govt heading towards another farcical election: CPB
Hasan says BNP is enemy of state, it must be resisted
'Islami Andolon won't put its feet into trap in the name of election'
Turkey donates sea ambulance for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar
Most Read News
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Women’s land rights in Bangladesh: Progress and challenges
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
Ex-Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead in Jhenaidah
Israel, Hamas start first truce in Gaza war
45th BCS written tests postponed
IUU fishing prioritizes collaboration beyond boarders
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
3 injured as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway
It's a success of govt that people have turn toward election: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft