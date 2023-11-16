DU students stage demo demanding sufficient facilities at central library

Students of Dhaka University on Wednesday staged demonstration demanding end of mismanagement at the central library of the university.
Library users took position in front of the central library around 11 am and displayed placards carrying different slogans to bring discipline at the central library.
They urged the university administration to take step to resolve different problems like accommodation , insufficient washroom, insufficient CCTV cameras, noise and others. �UNB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft