Thursday, 16 November, 2023, 5:16 AM
DU students stage demo demanding sufficient facilities at central library

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

Students of Dhaka University on Wednesday staged demonstration demanding end of mismanagement at the central library of the university.

Library users took position in front of the central library around 11 am and displayed placards carrying different slogans to bring discipline at the central library.

They urged the university administration to take step to resolve different problems like accommodation , insufficient washroom, insufficient CCTV cameras, noise and others.    �UNB




