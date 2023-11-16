Video
BD urges global community to ensure justice for Gaza people

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

First lady of Bangladesh Dr Rebeka Sultana on Wednesday urged upon the international community to do their part in ensuring peace and justice for the people of Gaza.

"Right now, we have no other goal but to stop this senseless bloodshed in Gaza. We are united to call for the immediate ending of this humanitarian catastrophe," she said.

She made this urge at the meeting of the spouses of the head of states and governments on "United for Peace in Palestine" in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Demanding the immediate halt of displacement of Palestinians and an end to the Israeli occupation, Dr. Rebeka said the incident brings back the memories of the Liberation War, where millions of people were martyred, women were violated and people were displaced from their own country. Bangladesh is shaken by this appalling crime against humanity, she added.

"It is high time to raise our voice to hold Israel accountable in the relevant international bodies for its atrocities and crimes against humanity," she also said.

Saying that the global community especially the West seems to be indifferent to the brutality, she said the silence of the Western world gives Israel the sense of immunity from accountability.

"The world needs to hold Israel accountable for its cruelty, its crimes against humanity and flagrant violations of international laws," she added.

Calling Israeli barbarity a pure genocide, she said Israel's efforts should not be justified this barbaric war as self-defence. The massacre and maximum destruction to civilian life and infrastructure are unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.

"We have gathered here not only as the First Ladies of the states, but as mothers, as sisters, as women and most importantly, as humans.

We are here to endorse our unity and solidarity for the suffering women and children being victimized in the Gaza war perpetrated by Israeli forces," she also added.

First ladies of Lebanon, Libya, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Scotland Congo, Bangladesh, Senegal Egypt, Bosna-Hersek, UAE, Palestine, Uzbekistan, Malaysia and Qatar participated in the programme.    �UNB




