Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:08 AM
Private mobile telecom operators cut internet data price

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

Private mobile telecom operators Grameenphone, Robi, Airtel and Banglalink have cut the price of internet data packages, weeks after increasing the costs following changes to data pack rules.

The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh on Friday said in a statement that they adhered to regulatory instructions and updated our data product portfolio despite "significant challenges", reports bdnews24.com.

"Unfortunately, within 15 days, we received new instructions, compelling us to make further changes by November 10th. Managing this complex portfolio alteration, we approached the task with respect for the regulator.

"Undoubtedly, the mobile industry will persist in propelling the country's development, positively impacting the lives of millions of Bangladeshis through effective collaboration with regulatory bodies."

After the readjustments, Robi and Grameenphone's 1 GB data pack with a seven-day validity is priced at Tk 48.

Banglalink has offered 2 GB internet data, up from 1.5 GB, with a seven-day validity at Tk 69.

Airtel is selling 2 GB internet, instead of 1.5 GB, at Tk 68.     �bdnews24.com




