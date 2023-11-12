Video
Sunday, 12 November, 2023
Business

bKash users can avail tax services on payment of charges

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Desk

bKash users can now easily process their income tax returns from the comfort of home through Bangladesh's first online tax preparation, calculation and payment software BD Tax.

Users can avail various income tax related services of BD Tax by paying service charges through bKash. With the convenience of hassle-free tax payment without spending extra time, this method will also help increasing tax collections, says a press release.

Customers can avail this service easily by following a few steps from the bKash app. To avail the service, one need to select the 'BD Tax' icon from the 'More Services' section on bKash app's home screen.

After accepting the terms and conditions, the customer will be taken to BD Tax portal interface.

Then the users are required to create a profile with necessary information by selecting 'Start My Tax Return' option.

In the next step, by selecting one of the preferred packages, users will have to pay the service charge to avail services of BD Tax.

Service charge depends on the packages selected by the customers. These are yearly subscription-based services and customer can renew the packages next year if they want to.

Apart from paying fees to process tax return, bKash users can also pay all utility bills including electricity, gas, water; holding tax; land tax; fees of different services of Dhaka North City Corporation, Rangpur City Corporation and Sylhet City Corporation.




